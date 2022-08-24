Farfetch (FTCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of FTCH opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 405.2% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,950 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,406,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 189,461 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 249.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 626,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.