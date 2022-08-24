Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $19.20-$20.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $19.20-20.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.31 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.52 and a 200-day moving average of $390.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

