Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 105.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.