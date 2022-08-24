Chindata Group (CD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Chindata Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.93 million. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chindata Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
