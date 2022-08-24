Chindata Group (CD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Chindata Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.93 million. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chindata Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 278,887 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 920,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,757,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 199,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,030 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.