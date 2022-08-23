Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

