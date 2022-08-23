Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

