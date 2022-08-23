Ross Stores’ (ROST) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Trading Down 3.2 %

ROST opened at $88.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $125.72.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $34,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

