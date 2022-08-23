Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.11 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 502,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

