State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

