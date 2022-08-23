Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 18,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,441,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

