Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,231 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 52.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 139,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.45.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

