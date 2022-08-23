State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,947 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $168.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

