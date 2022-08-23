Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

