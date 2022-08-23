Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Mondelez International worth $270,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $68,183,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,619,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after buying an additional 967,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

