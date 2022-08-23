Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,480 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMB opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

