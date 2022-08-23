Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,048 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $9,761,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

