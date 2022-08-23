Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $86,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.