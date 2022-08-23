The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

INTG stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of -304.69 and a beta of 0.57. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

