CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

CTO Realty Growth Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.3733 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 116.71%.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 5,410 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at $15,956,384.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,135 shares of company stock worth $575,826. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $49,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

