Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

