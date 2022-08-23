Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 300 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

