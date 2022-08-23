Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

