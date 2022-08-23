Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FL. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

FL stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $60.81.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

