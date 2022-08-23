Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after buying an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $468,956,000 after purchasing an additional 318,823 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

