Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $251,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moody’s by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

MCO stock opened at $304.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.97 and a 200-day moving average of $306.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.