Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $147.68. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

