Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.14.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

ZM stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,002,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

