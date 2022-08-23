MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,333,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 385,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in MetLife by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Down 2.2 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.