Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.41 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

