RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,183,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 683,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,342,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

