Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.90% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $337,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.