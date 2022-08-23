Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,047,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,841 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.82% of Exelon worth $383,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after acquiring an additional 289,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after acquiring an additional 483,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,223,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

