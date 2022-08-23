CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 116.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 913,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,458,478.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 913,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,458,478.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,135 shares of company stock worth $575,826 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

