Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,088 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 1.0 %

DexCom stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $336,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

About DexCom



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

