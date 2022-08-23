Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,550 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $30,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $507.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.03. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.