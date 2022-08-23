State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,383 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $28,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

