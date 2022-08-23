State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 135,177 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,177 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $19,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 287.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 335,806 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after buying an additional 57,845 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 312.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 120,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 91,159 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

