Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $580.00 to $620.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.12.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $367.21 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
