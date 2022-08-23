Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $580.00 to $620.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $367.21 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.94.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

