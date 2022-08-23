Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 135,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 281,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

