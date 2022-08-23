Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202,731 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of Dollar General worth $298,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DG opened at $248.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.96. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.