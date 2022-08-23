Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

