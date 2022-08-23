Raymond James & Associates Buys 49,919 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $86,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

CARR opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

