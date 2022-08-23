Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,480 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 391,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,737,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,449,000 after purchasing an additional 339,723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

