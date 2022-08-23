Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Cartica Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CITE opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

