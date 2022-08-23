Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $223.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.33. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $271.85.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

