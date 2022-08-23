Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 404,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSRMU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,189,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,115,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,258,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

GSRMU stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

