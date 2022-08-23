Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of WPM opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

