Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,167 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,167 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $348,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

NYSE AEM opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

