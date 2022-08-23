Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,688 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.