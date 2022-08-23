Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $878.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $789.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $919.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

